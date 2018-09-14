Home Cities Chennai

Former ministers appointed to key posts in party

In an ‘accommodative spirit,’ the ruling AIADMK on Thursday appointed many former ministers and senior functionaries to key posts.

Published: 14th September 2018 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami . (Photo | PTI)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an ‘accommodative spirit,’ the ruling AIADMK on Thursday appointed many former ministers and senior functionaries to key posts.  This would continue in the coming days too.  These appointments are much awaited since the merger of the factions led by O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami in August last year.  

This exercise assumes significance as the party is preparing itself for the Lok Sabha elections as well as the by-elections to the two Assembly constituencies. Further, many posts which were lying vacant after the expulsion of supporters of TTV Dhinakaran, have been filled up and additional posts also created to accommodate more functionaries.

Decisions in this regard were taken at the high-level meeting of the AIADMK chaired by party coordinator Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Palaniswami, which lasted more than two hours on Thursday.  After the meeting, Panneerselvam said the high-level meeting would continue on Friday too while deputy coordinator R Vaithilingam said the meeting discussed the valedictory of the AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran scheduled for September 30. He also said the steering committee for the party would be formed very soon.

As many as 10 former ministers have been accommodated in key posts while senior functionaries who have been functioning without party posts have also been accommodated in important posts.  Former Ministers P Mohan and  M Paranjothi, a former Union Minister Gingee N Ramachandran, R Murugaiah Pandian, MLA and M Chinnadurai, deputy secy of youth brigade, Thoothukudi district have been appointed as organising secretaries. In all, 36 new office bearers have been appointed.

Nirmala Periyasamy, a supporter of O Panneerselvam, who was removed as spokesperson last year has been appointed in the same post. Film director Liakath Ali Khan has also been appointed as spokesperson of AIADMK while PT Elangovan and a former minister SM Velusamy have been appointed as deputy propaganda secretaries.

Plea by KC Palanisamy
The meet also discussed the Delhi HC directive to file response to KC Palanisamy’s petition against amendments in AIADMK constitution

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIADMK O Panneerselvam Edappadi K Palaniswami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend