Home Cities Chennai

Governor Banwarilal Purohit sends ‘report’ to Union home ministry

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday sent a ‘report’ to the Union Home Ministry.

Published: 14th September 2018 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday sent a ‘report’ to the Union Home Ministry. Though Raj Bhavan refused to divulge the subject of the report, it assumes significance as it was sent a few days after the Tamil Nadu Cabinet recommended the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case under Article 161 of the Constitution.  

While State ministers maintained that the Governor has to give his assent for the release of the convicts, but a time frame cannot be set, TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar and a few others  opposed the release of the convicts.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had said that already the death sentence against these convicts had been commuted to one of life imprisonment. “Now, they want another concession that is not allowed as per law.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Banwarilal Purohit Union Home Ministry Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend