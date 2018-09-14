Governor Banwarilal Purohit sends ‘report’ to Union home ministry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday sent a ‘report’ to the Union Home Ministry. Though Raj Bhavan refused to divulge the subject of the report, it assumes significance as it was sent a few days after the Tamil Nadu Cabinet recommended the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case under Article 161 of the Constitution.

While State ministers maintained that the Governor has to give his assent for the release of the convicts, but a time frame cannot be set, TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar and a few others opposed the release of the convicts.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had said that already the death sentence against these convicts had been commuted to one of life imprisonment. “Now, they want another concession that is not allowed as per law.”