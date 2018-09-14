Jeeva stars for Income Tax in basketball final

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on Jeeva Nandham’s 36 points, Income Tax (Chennai) defeated Vijaya Bank (Bengaluru) 82-78 in the men’s final of the 54th PSG Trophy all-India basketball tournament. Final: Income Tax 82 (Jeeva Nandham 36, Ram Kumar 17, Raghu Ram 11) bt Vijaya Bank 78 (A Aravind 23, BK Anil Kumar 23, N Nagaraj 11). Semifinals: Income Tax 66 (Jeeva Nandham (21, Akilan 16, Sivabalan 15) bt Indian Bank 64 (P Bala Dhaneswar 25, Muin Bek 17, A Surya 12); Vijaya Bank 92 (BK Anil Kumar 29, A Aravind 25, Karthikeyan 14) bt Indian Railways 64 (Lovenneth 21, Kamran Khan 10, Arshdeep

City XI beat Districts

GS Samuvel Raj’s 41 helped City XI beat Combined Districts by two wickets in the TNCA Under-19 City vs Combined Districts match. Brief scores: Combined Districts 171 in 49.1 ovs (S Ganesh 52, Mohit Panghal 3/33, S Shyam Sundar 3/35) lost to City 172/8 in 42.2 ovs (GS Samuvel Raj 41, Vikram Satheesh 33, S Sunil Rithik 34, S Arun 3/46, M Mathivanan 3/32).

Vigneshwar stars for HSBC

DK Vigneshwar’s 77 propelled HSBC Recreation Club to a 91-run win over C Appaiah Chettiar Memorial Cricket Club in a TNCA Fifth Division ‘A’ Zone league match. Brief scores: HSBC Recreation Club 262/7 in 36 ovs (DK Vigneshwar 77, AG Srinivasan 48, Dinesh Raj Shanmugam 43) bt C Appaiah Chettiar Memorial Cricket Club 171/5 in 36 ovs (T Vijay Abimanyu 82 no). TANGEDCO Sports and Games Committee 152 in 30.5 ovs (G Prem Kumar 44, V Sakthivel 4/24) lost to Lusuraj Cricket Club 153/6 in 25.3 ovs (V Vinoth 43 no).

TNCA U-14 trials

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will conduct selection trials for city teams to participate in the U-14 tournament to be held from September 21 to 25. Boys born on or after September 1, 2004 are eligible for the trials. They can register at the TNCA office by September 20. Players born on or after September 1, 2006 are not eligible. Registration forms may be collected from the TNCA office on working days between 10am and 6pm.