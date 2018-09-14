Home Cities Chennai

Men meeting transgenders for sexual favours held in Nungambakkam

Published: 14th September 2018 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an attempt to prevent transgenders from soliciting customers for immoral activities,  Nungambakkam police are arresting and booking men found approaching them in public places in the late night hours for sexual favours.

In the last one week, 25 men were booked on charges of causing public nuisance in and around Nungambakkam. “Three days ago, 18 men who were found approaching transgenders at night for sexual favours were booked. Similarly, on Thursday early morning, seven men were booked”, said a police source. The men were later released on bail by police.

It is learnt that the action was taken by Nungambakkam police after their efforts to convince a few transgenders involved in prostitution in the area to take up other employment opportunities identified by police, failed.  Police said there were frequent complaints from residents about their locality being unsafe for women in late night hours.

A month ago, police conducted a meeting with the transgenders and offered to find them jobs depending on their qualifications. “However, nobody came forward to take up the jobs,” said a police officer.
Since then, police sources said, they are arresting men who were found approaching transgenders in public places at Nungambakkam in the late night hours.

