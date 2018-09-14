Home Cities Chennai

Motorcyclist shoved during quarrel, run over by lorry in Chennai

A road rage ended in a gruesome tragedy for a motorcyclist when he was pushed down during a quarrel with other motorists and a lorry ran over him at Chembarambakkam on Wednesday.

Published: 14th September 2018

By Express News Service

Police said N Shanmugam, 42, was riding a motorcycle on Kundrathur - Sriperumbudur Main Road when a car driven by one Abdul Karim is said to have hit his vehicle. “He picked an argument with Karim and a crowd gathered around them and traffic came to a halt. Shanmugam, it was alleged, tried to hit Karim, but he was pushed away. In the melee, he fell on the road and a lorry ran over him, said police. He was rushed to a hospital, but was declared ‘dead on arrival’.

Poonamallee traffic investigation police registered a case and arrested Karim and lorry driver D Mahendran. Police said they are yet to identify who in the crowd pushed Shanmugam.

Polytechnic student run over by suburban train

Chennai: A 21-year-old polytechnic student was run over by a suburban train near Ennore on Wednesday.  S Manjunath of Sivasakthi Nagar, Kolathur, visited Ennore to meet his friend. Around 11.30 pm, while crossing the track, a Gummidipoondi- bound suburban train from Chennai Central hit him. Police took him to a hospital, where he was declared ‘brought dead’.

