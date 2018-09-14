Home Cities Chennai

Risky rides

Fifteen-year old Vignesh was on his way to college when he hailed a share auto.

Published: 14th September 2018 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Share autos are mandated to transport four passengers  Martin Louis

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fifteen-year old Vignesh was on his way to college when he hailed a share auto. The auto driver requested him to sit in the front to make room at the back for the older female passenger. For the next 15 minutes from Tambaram railway station to Bharat Engineering College, Vignesh clung onto the auto’s frame and tucked his knee whenever another vehicle swerved in
too close.

“On a few occasions, two-wheelers have scraped against me while I was sitting next to the auto driver but I haven’t been majorly injured,” Vignesh K said after disembarking, completely unaware that it is illegal to seat passengers next to the auto driver.

According to the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicle Rules, transporting people, animals or things in the driver’s seat which would prevent him from controlling the vehicle, and having proper vision of the road is a violation.

But, share autos across the city and its suburbs blatantly overload their vehicles and make passengers occupy the front seats. Share autos are mandated to transport four passengers but as many as nine passengers are loaded into the auto, where sometimes two passengers share the driver’s seat.
Auto unions claimed that drivers have been instructed not to overload. However, Express found most share autos plying in the IT corridor carrying more than five passengers.

“Drivers have slowly stopped carrying two rows of passengers in the back after instructions and police crackdowns. They have also been instructed to stop carrying passengers in the front seat,” said S Balasubramanian, general secretary of the CITU auto drivers union.

But the auto drivers blame passengers saying that they willingly occupy the front seat instead of waiting for the next auto. “Even if we tell them the auto is full, they sit in the front with us,” said a share auto driver operating on OMR, explaining that the police demand bribes whether or not they violate norms.

But, police claim to be cracking down on overloaded autos in the city and cancelling licenses of violators. “Over 1.5 lakh licences have been cancelled since January, and cancellation due to overloading violations contributes a major chunk of these cases,” said a senior police officer, explaining that license cancellation due to overloading comes second only to cancellations due to talking on phone while driving.

Overloading of schoolchildren is rampant. The Madras High Court in 2015 had mandated that auto drivers can transport up to three children above the age of 12 and five children below 12 years in their autos. But, schoolchildren are often made to sit on the sidebars and on each others’ laps.

The High Court directed the respective road transport officers to take action against drivers violating these instructions. But, drivers claim that these checks happen only when schools reopen for the academic year in June. “A few cases are booked and then it is business as usual for us,” said a driver, who mostly drives   
in Tambaram.

3,500 Share autos

H10 Minimum fare

H30 Maximum fare Source: CITU

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity