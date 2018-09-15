Ahead of monsoon, fire department fortifies logistics in Chennai

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Northeast monsoon, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services has initiated the process of strengthening its logistics by adding new equipment, including inflatable boats, life jackets, power saws and rope launchers to face any eventuality.

The new equipment, likely to be added to the existing inventory shortly, will help make the department better prepared for quick rescue action as and when required, it is pointed out.

As many as 50 inflatable boats with a capacity of 8-10 persons, 1000 life jackets and an equal number of life buoys and 300 Manila ropes with a length of 130 feet each are some additions to make the force ready for exigencies.

“New equipment are being acquired for TNFRS for better preparedness and quick rescue operations in an effective manner,” Director of TNFRS KP Mahendran told Express.

He added, “A special commando force comprising 25 firemen is being given special training to face natural disasters like heavy rain and floods in Chennai.”

Regular refresher courses and training are part of a programme to keep the force in alert mode.

As part of the measures to attend to emergency situations during cyclone, TNFRS is to add 10 heavy duty power saws with generator, 25 normal power saws and 25 heavy duty power saws with in-built engine to its kitty in order to clear uprooted trees.

According to M Shahul Hameed, Joint Director, “The new equipment are purchased for giving more edge to firemen to be deployed in rescue operations.”

He said that rope launchers and rope riders are also being bought so that the personnel could use them while rescuing people stranded in floods.

With the induction of 1500 new recruits, the strength of TNFRS has increased to 7,200.

Hameed said that recently eight new fire stations were started in Madurai, Coimbatore, Namakkal, Villupuram, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and Tiruvannamalai districts.