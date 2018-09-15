Chennai: Railway employee held for killing wife 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four days after a 34-year-old railway employee claimed that his wife killed herself, the man was arrested on Thursday. Police said the autopsy report showed that the woman had been strangled using a belt.

The deceased Kalpana, 33, was married to one B Suresh of Gopalapuram, Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, after they fell in love with each other. Suresh was working as a grade-I technician in railways. They have two sons.

On Tuesday Suresh had told his neighbours that Kalpana fainted and with their help, he took her to a private hospital where she was declared ‘dead on arrival’.

Later, during interrogation Suresh is said to have told police that Kalpana had killed herself since they had misunderstandings. “On interrogation, Suresh spilled the beans,” said an investigation officer.

For over a month there had been disputes in the family, since Kalpana suspected Suresh of having an affair. On Tuesday, after the boys left for school, following a quarrel, Suresh had strangled her with the school belt of his son, police said.

Three injured as car spins out of control

Chennai: Three pedestrians sustained minor injuries in an accident involving a car at Valluvarkottam on Thursday afternoon. Police said Sidharth, a surgeon at a private hospital in the city, was driving his car from Nungambakkam towards Vadapalani. “When the doctor reached Valluvarkottam, he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a parked two-wheeler which fell on three men,” said a police source. Passersby rushed the men to hospital. The public handed over the doctor to police.

`17 lakh fine levied for energy theft

Chennai: After four cases of energy theft were detected by Chennai Enforcement Division of Tangedco a week ago, a fine of `17.36 lakh has been levied on the consumers, according to a press release. The sum will be collected to compensate the loss incurred by the board due to energy theft. The consumers admitted to the offence and agreed to pay `86,000 to avoid criminal proceedings, the release said.

Trio held for snatching cop’s mobile phone

Chennai: Three men, who in the guise of seeking help for a sick person allegedly snatched a cellphone from a police head constable on Thursday, have been arrested. Police said the incident occurred on the Royapuram bridge when Balasubra-maniam, who was in plainclothes, was headed home on a motorcycle. “A man was lying on the roadside when another approached the constable for help. As he got down, another person snatched his cellphone and fled,” said an officer.

Two in police net for running hookah bar

Chennai: Two men running a restaurant at Anna Nagar were arrested on Thursday after police found them allegedly allowing customers to smoke hookah. Police said they raided the restaurant at Shanthi Colony based on a tip off. In a secluded room, customers were allowed to smoke hookah. The youngsters in the room were let off after warning. P Ashok Kumar (29) and K Manmadhan (29), who were running the restaurant, were arrested and later remanded to judicial custody, police said.