Elaborate arrangements for immersion of idols; security beefed up in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To avoid untoward incidents and for smooth flow of the procession, city police have made elaborate arrangements for Vinayagar Chathurthi idol immersion on Sunday.

City police granted permission to set up 2,520 big idols ranging from 10-feet to lesser heights in various places in the city. The police have allocated five places for the immersion of idols- Srinivasapuram, Palkalai Nagar, Kasimedu Fishing Harbour, Tiruvottriyur and Ramakrishna Nagar (Ennore).

A special pedestal and a ramp have been fixed at the seashore at Srinivasapuram near Foreshore Estate, to make it easier to use cranes to lift and drop the idols.

Also, traffic will be diverted to facilitate the procession as more numbers of idols are expected to be immersed at Srinivasapuram and Foreshore Estate beaches. Roads from Labour Statue to Greenways Point, Loop Road near Santhome, South Canal Bank Road and Kutchery Road are expected to witness heavy traffic because of the procession.

Vehicles are expected to pile up on EVR Salai, Harrington road, 100 feet road, Arcot road, Valluvar Kottam High road, Nungambakkam High road, Kodambakkam High road and Nelson Manickam road, Anna Rotary, Cathedral Road, Dr Radhakrishnan Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Santhome High road, DGS Dinakaran Salai, between 12pm and 8pm.

Vehicles coming from Wallajah Road, Bharathi Salai, Besant Road, RK Salai, Kutchery Road and South Canal Bank road towards Kamarajar Salai and Santhome High Road will have to make their way through heavy traffic. Vehicles from Adyar intending to go to Parrys will be diverted at Greenways Point to take the route via RK Mutt Road - Mandaveli Junction - Luz - Royapettah High Road, GRH point , Whites Road, Anna Salai to reach their destination.