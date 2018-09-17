Home Cities Chennai

11 years on, airline told to pay Rs 90,000 for missing baggage

The forum said that though the airlines claimed that the baggage was lost due to technical snags developed in the system, no proof was submitted to substantiate this.

Published: 17th September 2018 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Almost 11 years after a city resident lost his checked-in baggage which contained medical reports and business documents while travelling in a British Airways flight, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, South Chennai, has ordered the airlines to pay Rs 90,000 to the traveller.

The matter dates back to September 2007 when Sumanth Subramanian of Besant Nagar was travelling from Chennai to USA with his wife in British Airways. When the couple landed at the Washington International Airport, they found one of their three checked-in baggages to be missing. After they lodged a complaint with the airline, they were informed that a compensation will be paid.

A month later Sumanth was offered Rs 41,610 as compensation for the missing baggage by the airlines. But no efforts were made to trace the baggage which went missing due to negligence and deficiency on their part, said the resident in his complaint to the forum. “We didn’t even have a set of extra clothes to change. I could not attend any business meeting as all my important documents were lost. My wife lost her medical reports also,” said Sumanth in his complaint.

The airlines denied all allegations and said according to the Carriage by Air Act 1972 they were not liable for the incident. “The complainant is entitled to get only Rs 20,875 as the baggage weighed 23kg, the maximum permissible weight. But we offered Rs 20,000 more than that amount,” said the airline in defence.

The forum said that though the airlines claimed that the baggage was lost due to technical snags developed in the system, no proof was submitted to substantiate this.

Rs 50,000 for lost items
The forum comprising President M Mony and Judicial Member K Amala ordered the airlines to pay Rs 50,000 towards the lost items and Rs 40,000 as compensation

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  