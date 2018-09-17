Expert Explans

Home Cities Chennai

By Justice K Chandru
CHENNAI : A property of mine at Arakkonam, for which I am the power holder, has been cancelled without any notice. What action should be taken to get the property back or get a compensation? — Ansari
The power of attorney can be cancelled by the principal at any time.  If the power is coupled with consideration, then you may demand the return of the amount paid towards consideration. If any loss has occurred, you can file a suit for compensation. 

We live in a poramboke land since 1990, and have been paying all the taxes. A layout of around 60 plots were approved and sold near our land. There are no proper roads and they now claim our land for making roads. The officials repeatedly force us to remove the fence for them to make roads even though there is land patta. We may lose our front yard. Can I file a legal suit? — Durai RajYou have no vested right to hold on to the poramboke land. The government can reclaim the encroached land.

My father purchased a plot and constructed a house on it. After his demise, my mother executed a settlement deed and my two sisters executed a release deed of the property in my name. It is duly registered with the registration department.  Do my mother and sisters have any right to stake a claim on the property again? — S KumarSince all the stakeholders have given up their right through registered deeds, they have no right to stake any claim in the property given to you. 

How long after appointment of a Reader in University, can one be kept in abeyance after the person selected is stayed from joining/leaving his earlier job, without a written notice. The concerned incumbent’s spouse is a BE, MBA and is a Senior Central 0fficer holding control of over a 1,000 staff.  

— Anonymous
A person who is not joining the post for which he is selected within a reasonable time or within the time prescribed, then the selection can be cancelled.  If there is any undue delay in joining, any person who is aspiring for the post or who was not selected can seek for a declaration of vacancy and fresh advertisement for the said post.

