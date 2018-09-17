Home Cities Chennai

Railways drops proposal to replace Garib Rath Express

Instead, it has decided to introduce a new Humsafar Express, a fully AC three-tier train between Chennai and New Delhi.

Published: 17th September 2018 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Giving much relief to train travellers, the Railways has dropped the proposal to convert the much-sought after Chennai - Hazrat Nizamuddin Garib Rath Express, a low cost three-tier AC train into a premier Humsafar Express.

Instead, it has decided to introduce a new Humsafar Express, a fully AC three-tier train between Chennai and New Delhi.

To this effect, IRCTC suspended on Friday ticket booking for the Garib Rath from December 29, from when it was planned to be operated as Humsafar Express.

In addition, on Saturday, the Garib Rath Express operated with its old rake as against the announcement that the train will run with Humsafar rake from September 15.

“Owing to the huge demand for AC class in Chennai - Delhi route, the railway board decided not to withdraw the Garib Rath Express. An idea was mooted in the last minute to introduce a new Humsafar Express in the route,” said a highly placed official in Southern Railway.

Pointing out that Chennai Central, New Delhi and Nizamuddin are already saturated in terms of availability of platforms, the official added that the railway board sought a report from zonal railways concerned to introduce a new train. “Since new rakes for Humsafar Express are available, the train is likely be introduced in coming months,” added the official.

Chennai - New Delhi, Chennai - Howrah, and Chennai - Guwahati are among the long-distance routes that have the highest ticket demand throughout the year. It is impossible for passengers to get tickets during festivals and weekends.

The Garib Rath Express train has highest passenger patronage as it covers 2176-km distance between the State capital and country’s capital in 28.5 hours, which is the shortest travel time compared to Tamil Nadu Express, Grand Trunk Express and Thirukkural Express operated in the same route.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  