Repair work at sewage station leaves Chennai's MKB Nagar in a mess

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Repair work at sewage pumping station in depot no 37 of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board at MKB Nagar, North Chennai for over a month now has led to sewer overflow in streets and also contamination of drinking water, residents allege.

Drinking water contamination is proving costly for residents of Central Cross Streets, East and Cross Streets at MKB Nagar for over 15 days as they are forced to buy water from private suppliers. The residents allege that work is going on at a snail’s pace.

“We are getting sewage mixed drinking water whenever we pump. I am forced to purchase one pot of water for `5 or more from private water tankers for cooking and other purposes. Bore well water in the area is not fit even for bathing as it is very salty. My kids developed skin allergy after taking bath in the water. For drinking, we buy water cans for `30,” said J Tamilmozhi, a homemaker at 13th Central Cross Street at MKB Nagar.

“We have been receiving complaints about sewage overflow in streets and also water contamination. Every time we ask, the officials would promise to complete the work as soon as possible, but till now, nothing happened and it has been dragging on for a month,” said S A Deivamani, president of Artisan Residents’ Welfare Association.

“Women in our street made a complaint with Metrowater officials, but the problem is yet to be rectified. Sewage is overflowing in our street. We are getting contaminated water for the last 15 days,” said K S Raja Bauther, resident, 16th Central Cross Street. “I need over 20 pots of drinking water per day for my shop. I am getting sewage mixed water and the stench is unbearable. I am buying one pot of water for `six or more from private water suppliers,” says P Rajan, who runs a tea shop at Central Cross Street.

“For 15 days, we are getting sewage mixed drinking water. We buy one pot of water for `8 and use can water for drinking,” said S Rangarajan, another resident on 2nd Main Road.

Speaking to Express, a Metrowater engineer said, “Sewer pipes in the pumping station are damaged. Because of this, sewage flow from the areas to the station is affected. So, we are changing the pipes. Work will be completed in another two days.”