Home Cities Chennai

Two devices launched to detect breast cancer

A special van was unveiled to ensure that the devices could be transported even to remote and rural areas for screening.

Published: 17th September 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

A van will take the screening device to rural areas  Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Women always hesitate to get a screening done for breast cancer because of the fear of radiation and the painful procedure. But, not anymore,” said Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, president of the Tamil Nadu BJP, at the launch of two breast cancer screening devices at Lifeline Institute of Minimal Access (LIMA) Multi-Speciality hospital, on Saturday.

A special van was unveiled to ensure that the devices could be transported even to remote and rural areas for screening.

Dr JS Rajkumar, surgeon and
chairman of LIMA

“This ‘pink device’ has been my dream,” Dr Soundarajan said. “Pink is the colour for breast cancer and October will be devoted to screening breast cancer. We hope to help women in all the wards. Tamil Nadu is the only state after Maharashtra to implement the use of these devices.”

“This is a novel device,” said Dr JS Rajkumar, surgeon and chairman of LIMA. “There is no pain or radiation. It removes the fear associated with screening. When doctors and politicians get together, we can create a social platform and that’s what we are trying to do with this programme.”

He added that this initiative will be beneficial for women as it would bring the hospital to them, instead of them travelling to the hospitals. He said that since the screening will be conducted by an all-women team, it will make women comfortable during the screening process.

A screening camp was organised on Saturday where over 100 women were checked for breast cancer. The camp was conducted by women and consultation was also done for those who were screened.

In line with PM’s vision

The initiative was conducted in association with the NGO Imaigal Foundation under the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ national campaign started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  