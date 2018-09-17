Home Cities Chennai

Vinayaka idol immersion passes off peacefully in Chennai

Immersion of Vinayaka idols in Chennai went off peacefully on Sunday.

Published: 17th September 2018 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Immersion of Vinayaka idols in Chennai went off peacefully on Sunday. Nearly 2,320 idols of Lord Ganesa, were taken out in processions amidst high security and immersed in the sea.

The idols passed through the routes advised by police and reached the seashore at five immersion points. Giant cranes were stationed to hoist the big sized idols for immersion. Fishermen extended a helping hand to carry the idols into the sea and guide people at the seashore.

According to police, more than 20,000 personnel were deployed on security duty on Sunday. More policemen were posted in sensitive areas as idols of various colours and sizes, installed by several Hindu outfits were taken to the sea for immersion.

Braving the sudden rain, participants went ahead with the procession. Hundreds of trucks, carrying the idols, queued up on the roads leading to Srinivasapuram beach  near Marina.

Meanwhile, 40 persons belonging to a Hindu outfit who tried to take out a march in a prohibited route at Triplicane later in the evening were detained by police.

