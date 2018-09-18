Don’t be shocked

CHENNAI : The Electrical Inspectorate of Government of Tamil Nadu has released a list of electrical safety practices for pre-monsoon 2018. These are measures to be adopted in advance to meet the situation arising out of monsoon floods and cyclone during northeast monsoon. Cyclones or floods can cause damage to property and there can be a loss to human and animal lives.
1. Get all the electrical works done only by qualified licenced electrical contractors.
2. Use only ISI-marked electrical appliances, cables and wires.
3. Switch off the supply before inserting and removing the plug socket outlets.
4. Electricity supply for refrigerator, wet grinder and other home appliances should be availed through 3-pin plug sockets with earth point provision controlled by suitable switch controls.
5. Use ‘ELCB’ the ‘life saver’ at the consumer’s main supply point.
6. Replace damaged electrical components like switches, plug sockets, etc., immediately when noticed.
7. While installing TV antennas:
a. Don’t install them nearer to the OH electrical lines.
b. Don’t tie the stay wires of TV antenna poles to the structures of electrical installations (for example, service poles, lamp fittings, etc.)
c. Don’t carry cable TV wires near the OH electrical lines.
8. Provide and maintain earth electrodes to earth the conducting body of electrical appliances.
9. Install switches, plug sockets, etc., at an inaccessible height and away from the approach of children.
10. Periodically test the electrical installation for insulation strength and replace if required.
11. Avoid using stay wires and electrical fixture as poles/supports to tie wires/ropes to dry wet clothes.
12. Do not install switches inside bathrooms, toilets and other
wet places.
13. Do not nail on the wall where concealed PVC conduit wiring is done.
14. Make sure that extension cords of portable/hand-held appliances are free from cuts (breaks) improper insulation patched-up insulation, kinks or joints.
15. Do not secure poultry/domestic animals to the electric poles or the stay wires.
16. Don’t use electric poles as support to pandals or displaying advertisement boards.
17. Don’t go near or touch the transformers, pillar boxes, electrical poles, stay wires, fencing, etc.
18. If any snapped electricity conductor is noticed, inform the electricity board official; don’t touch or go near them.
19. Don’t construct buildings near the electricity lines, consult electrical supply officials before planning for such constructions.
20. Don’t go near the fencing of electrical transformers/structure yard on streets for nature’s call.
21. Approach TANGEDCO officials to trim the tree branches touching OH lines.
22. Make sure that there is easy access to switch off supply source quickly in case of an emergency.
23. Switch off electrical appliances when not in use.
24. (a) Do not use a fire extinguisher on electrical equipment unless it is clearly marked for the purpose. Use sand and blanket.
(b) Never attempt electrical fire with water.
25. In case of short circuit fault or a fire, switch off the mains immediately.
26. Never overload an electrical point, in case of replacing electrical gadgets, replace with same rating.
27 Don’t go near the pillar box when rain water gets stagnated. Inform the nearby TANGEDCO office immediately.
28. If there is thunder or lightning, seek shelter immediately.
(a) Move to a large sturdy building or to metal-topped vehicle such as cars or buses.
(b) do not take shelter in isolated areas or isolated huts, tents, etc.
29. Stay away from water or waterlogged areas.
30. If no shelter is nearby, find a low spot away from trees. Power lines and poles and metal fences.
31. Do not use electrical appliances and phones during lightning or thunder.
32. Do not stand near open windows or doors during thunder or lightning.
