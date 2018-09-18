Green Machines

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Earlier this week, Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan, State president of BJP, ignored an auto driver’s query about the galloping rates of fuel. The clip went viral and was splashed across news channels. Politicians are often criticised for not providing innovative solutions. So, Chennaiites decided to describe their dream vehicles that ranged from a bike that’s a bird, to feet-propelled cars in ‘The Flintstones’! While the viability of these solutions is questionable, it still seems better than living in denial.

John Pradeep, theatre trainer

I always fantasised about that one vehicle which gets better and runs faster as you use it. The one that grows with you. The one that gives you the majestic look when you ride on it. It makes you fall in love with it and gains the envy of others. You rise above the rest and people look up to you. Though the world knows, that it is the future, only kings and princes were lucky to ride it. My dream vehicle, the horse.

Ashika Shrusti Chhotray, student

The thought of a fuelless vehicle is appealing, but who is going to put the thought and hard work into inventing it. But one doesn’t need to think much, the vehicle was invented years ago but technology took over and it slipped our minds. Fred Flintstone’s family owned a car which was propelled by their feet. The unique car kept them healthy as well as gave the family something to enjoy side by side. So my dream car would be something fuelless, keeps a family healthy and doesn’t need you to pass a driver's test. A pollution-free, happy and healthy world.

Nahshon Benjamin, marketing manager

Any fan of the sci-fi genre would tell you, we all looked forward to flying cars and motorbikes with maglev wheels or jets with vertical takeoff and hover boards while growing up. We looked forward to a future inspired by everything from the Blade Runner to the Jetsons. But, keeping a positive attitude towards this I would really like to see everyone on Go-karts. They do a decent 60 kmph, they take up less space and are cheaper to build. They do consume about 11 litres of fuel for around eight hours, so preferably, an electric kart on gyro wheels would be a dream ride. Gyro wheels rotate 360 degrees and would be great to make those tight turns and still look really cool doing it.

Jayashri Ramesh, author

I love my bike and I can’t imagine travelling without it. But with my pockets empty, I would wish to transform my bike into a bird that I would only have to accelerate and it would fly gently. When the bird is tired I would only have to give it some time to take rest.

Visalakshi K Narayanan, student

I would like to have a cycle that has an additional extension to attach seats and pedals. The fuel will mostly be our energy. When it comes to speed, there should be this special application in the vehicle that accepts oxygen as the fuel. It will be a great move towards our personal and interpersonal growth. We have more opportunities to have soulful conversations. Therefore, we get to spend more time with like-minded people to bond with them. I feel that attaching extensions to another cycle and pedalling together to reach your destination sounds equal to growing together towards reaching our destination with effort from each individual's side. When it is possible in Netherlands why not here?

Shashank Ravi,

Project officer IITM

My dream vehicle, especially in India, would be a two- or four-wheeler which would run based on petrol price rise. The petrol price is fed to my vehicle through an app every day and my bike would convert the rate of price rise into fuel for the vehicle. Soon, people might not be able to afford fuel for their vehicle, but mine would keep running forever with an unlimited fuel supply.

Roshan Karthik, entrepreneur

My vehicle will be a bike that’s powered by electricity; it will have two batteries, not one. With such a set-up one battery can run the bike and also charge the other battery. Also, the heat energy from braking and the sun’s heat will be used to solar charge the batteries. This will reduce the number of times we would have to plug in the bike to charge.

