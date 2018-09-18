Home Cities Chennai

‘I’d take God to Mt Everest for a date’

She is a self-taught mandala artist.

Published: 18th September 2018 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar)
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Saranya Sreenevasan, who is constantly seeking life’s purpose and figuring out the best by doing multiple things in life, is currently a solo traveller and wants to backpack around the world.

What do you think God’s Tinder bio would be?
I’m an enlightened cool dude. 

What do you think was God’s thought process while creating jellyfish?
He should be in a psychedelic state.

What is the one man-made creation that God thinks is crazy cool and would use?
Memes 

Other than devotional, what kind of music do you think God listens to?
Indeed, trance. 

If God had a house, what kind of interior design would he have?
 
Shiva would have the Himalayas wallpaper, Jesus would have the wallpaper of heaven and hell, and Buddha would have the Bodhi tree inside. 

What would you name God’s 
biography? 
The One in All.

Do you think God is a morning person or an evening person and why?
Definitely an evening person, because mornings are damn for everyone, maybe he is asleep in the morning and wide awake in the evening that makes us sober in the morning and happier in the evening. 

What do you think is God’s WhatsApp profile picture?
Groupfie picture of all Gods. 

God calls you up and asks you for your advice. He’s either going to remove cheese or chocolate from earth. What do you tell him to remove permanently and why?
I’ll hang up the call saying, “Dude! It’s a hypothetical question.” But on a serious note, I would ask God to remove the hunger crisis.

What do you think are God’s hobbies?
Watching us on Facebook, reading our prayers on Whatsapp, liking us on Instagram, and punishing us on Tinder 

If you could take God for a date, where would you go?
Galaxy or Mt. Everest

What movie would you take God to watch?
Into the Wild and request him to get me married to Alexander Supertramp.

