Home Cities Chennai

Miscreants rob five locked houses at Chennai's Adambakkam

In the same street, Ganesh, 36 had gone to Bengaluru for the weekend, when unidentified men looted valuables from his house.

Published: 18th September 2018 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Miscreants broke into five houses, including three belonging to IT employees, at Adambakkam here on Sunday night and decamped with valuables.However, the exact amount of valuables stolen from the houses is not known as some of the owners are yet to return to the city, a police officer said. 

“Ram Prabhu, 33, an IT employee and a resident of Kumaragurubaran Nagar had gone for work as he was on night shift and returned on Monday morning only to find the locks on the house door broken and the valuables missing. His neighbour, Saravanan, 36, who is also an IT employee, had gone to his relative’s house at Villupuram when miscreants took away valuables from his house as well,” said a police officer. 
In the adjacent street, Raman, 66 of Parthasarathy Nagar, a retired bank employee had gone to Pune to visit his son two days ago. “The neighbours in his apartment found the door lock open and found the almirah broken and informed Raman,” the officer said.

In the same street, Ganesh, 36 had gone to Bengaluru for the weekend, when unidentified men looted valuables from his house. A few houses farther, Bhoopathy, 67, a former employee of Co-optex had gone to Tirupati along with family when the incident occurred. Adambakkam police are scanning cctv footage to trace the suspects. “As it was a long weekend for Vinayaka Chathurthi, most of the residents were out of town. We have formed special teams to trace the suspects,” said a police officer. 

Auto driver assaulted for questioning state BJP chief?

Chennai: An autorickshaw driver who on Sunday asked Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan about soaring fuel prices, was assaulted allegedly by BJP members. In a video of the incident, the auto-driver is heard saying  “Akka (elder sister), the fuel prices are rising...” However, even before he completes his statement, BJP leader V Kalidass seems to violently push him away. Other cadres follow suit. “We pay a rent of `150 for auto each day and use about three litres of petrol. We struggle even to pay the rent with these fuel prices,” he said in a video that is being circulated. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo