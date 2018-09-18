Miscreants rob five locked houses at Chennai's Adambakkam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Miscreants broke into five houses, including three belonging to IT employees, at Adambakkam here on Sunday night and decamped with valuables.However, the exact amount of valuables stolen from the houses is not known as some of the owners are yet to return to the city, a police officer said.

“Ram Prabhu, 33, an IT employee and a resident of Kumaragurubaran Nagar had gone for work as he was on night shift and returned on Monday morning only to find the locks on the house door broken and the valuables missing. His neighbour, Saravanan, 36, who is also an IT employee, had gone to his relative’s house at Villupuram when miscreants took away valuables from his house as well,” said a police officer.

In the adjacent street, Raman, 66 of Parthasarathy Nagar, a retired bank employee had gone to Pune to visit his son two days ago. “The neighbours in his apartment found the door lock open and found the almirah broken and informed Raman,” the officer said.

In the same street, Ganesh, 36 had gone to Bengaluru for the weekend, when unidentified men looted valuables from his house. A few houses farther, Bhoopathy, 67, a former employee of Co-optex had gone to Tirupati along with family when the incident occurred. Adambakkam police are scanning cctv footage to trace the suspects. “As it was a long weekend for Vinayaka Chathurthi, most of the residents were out of town. We have formed special teams to trace the suspects,” said a police officer.

Auto driver assaulted for questioning state BJP chief?

Chennai: An autorickshaw driver who on Sunday asked Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan about soaring fuel prices, was assaulted allegedly by BJP members. In a video of the incident, the auto-driver is heard saying “Akka (elder sister), the fuel prices are rising...” However, even before he completes his statement, BJP leader V Kalidass seems to violently push him away. Other cadres follow suit. “We pay a rent of `150 for auto each day and use about three litres of petrol. We struggle even to pay the rent with these fuel prices,” he said in a video that is being circulated.