Two IIT Madras humanities profs release books

Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) Director Bhaskar Ramamurthi on Monday released two books written by professors from the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) Director Bhaskar Ramamurthi on Monday released two books written by professors from the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences.  They were Ecocriticism: Big Ideas and Practical Strategies by Swarnalatha Rangarajan and Post Modern Literatures by Avishek Parui.

“The books will be a great learning experience for students,” he said urging other faculty to write their own books as well.Ecocriticism is the study of literature and the environment from an inter-disciplinary point of view, where literature scholars analyse texts that illustrate environmental concerns and examine the various ways literature treats the subject of nature. The book on post-modern literatures examines the features, trajectories and narratives of the literary movement.

