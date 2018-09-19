‘A journey of rediscovery’

Home Cities Chennai

In her parent’s flat in Maduravoyal, Divya Madhankumar makes sure that her guests feel at home.

By Rochana Mohan
CHENNAI : In her parent’s flat in Maduravoyal, Divya Madhankumar makes sure that her guests feel at home. It is no surprise that this city-based woman was crowned Miss Hospitality in the Mrs India Empress of the Nation pageant held at Hyatt in Pune on September 9.

Although she moved to Abu Dhabi with her husband shortly after their marriage 10 years ago, Divya said that her heart always belonged to Chennai, so much so that she ensured the first picture she took after her crowning was at the Chennai airport, where she donned her sash proudly.

“It is tough going back to Abu Dhabi, and I’m upset that I have to go. My heart lies in Chennai and although life in Abu Dhabi is luxurious, the peaceful atmosphere of Chennai always brings me back. The aura of the city is wonderful,” said the mother of two. Divya returns to India every year during her seven-year-old son Soumil’s holidays.

The Good Shepherd student worked in HR for a few years before her marriage, and relied on her HR training to help her through the pageant. “For me, the pageant was a rediscovery of myself. I was in the industry for eight years, and the pageant helped me re-discover my love for fashion. I encourage all women to break out of their shells and move forward in their dreams because it will be an experience of a lifetime,” she said.

With her husband’s support, Divya enrolled in the competition. Upon her victory, she explained that her family was very proud and supportive of her. “I ask women, especially homemakers, to take care of themselves sometimes. Only if you take care of yourself, you will take care of your family and then, the society. You do not need to take part in a beauty pageant, but you can come out in your own way,” she said.

