Chennai Corporation reviews preperation works before monsoon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Chennai Corporation on Tuesday conducted a monsoon preparedness review meeting ahead of the Northeast monsoon with other line department officials including State Highways, Metro Water, Navy, etc.

A statement from the civic body said that areas prone to stagnation had been identified and would have high-capacity pumps on standby.

Apart from undertaking works to construct 469 missing links in stormwater drains, the body also plans to have 171 axes, 44 electric motor pumps, 414 diesel and petrol high power pumps and 130 generators on standby.

The Corporation has also said that stormwater desilting works at an estimated cost of `21 crore had been taken up.

So far, around 45,000 tonnes of silt and water hyacinth have been cleared with help of robotic excavators and amphibians in the 30 canals whose maintenance rests with Corporation.