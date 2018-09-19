Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corporation reviews preperation works before monsoon

A statement from the civic body said that areas prone to stagnation had been identified and would have high-capacity pumps on standby.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Chennai Corporation on Tuesday conducted a monsoon preparedness review meeting ahead of the Northeast monsoon with other line department officials including State Highways, Metro Water, Navy, etc.

Apart from undertaking works to construct 469 missing links in stormwater drains, the body also plans to have 171 axes, 44 electric motor pumps, 414 diesel and petrol high power pumps and 130 generators on standby.

The Corporation has also said that stormwater desilting works at an estimated cost of `21 crore had been taken up.

So far, around 45,000 tonnes of silt and water hyacinth have been cleared with help of robotic excavators and amphibians in the 30 canals whose maintenance rests with  Corporation.

Comments

