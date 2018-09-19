‘Chennaiites are warm and loving’

Home Cities Chennai

CHENNAI :Aarthi Sivaramakrishnan is an HR professional turned arts entrepreneur. She creates quirky artwork through The Colour Company, a firm she founded with the vision of bringing art into everyday lives. She likes to think of herself as the queen of bottles, because she loves creating art on glass!

What is unique about Chennai cuisine?
It’s a shining example of flavour, easy preparation and nutrition all rolled into one. 

How would you describe the people of Chennai?
Warm, loving and giving.

Beach vs filter coffee — if you could keep one forever, which one would it be?
Beach, without a doubt! 

If there was a Kollywood film made on the city, what would it be called?
Marina Kadarkarai (On the shores of Marina)

What’s your Chennai connect?
It’s my everything. Born, brought up, educated, and now running a business in this beautiful city. 

What can you find in Chennai that you can’t in any part of the world?
Marina, Mylapore, and Margazhi

Your favourite hangout spot?
Palavakkam Beach

What would you like to change about the city?
I wish we could keep our beaches cleaner.

Where would you take a person who is new to the city? Why?
Mylapore for a cultural walk and Pondy Bazaar for silk showrooms.

Two Madras bashai words that you would teach a newbie?
Machan and Mokkai

Two things from Chennai that you would take to any place you travel?
Molagapodi (gun powder), Thattai (a type of savoury)

What is the craziest thing you’ve ever wanted to do in the city? And where?
Surfing at Covelong point.

If you would like to install another statue in Marina beach, what or who would it be about?
A blank wall where people can create community art. 

Describe the city in your own words and style.
A place where I live life in colour.

