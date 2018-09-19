Home Cities Chennai

Kent launches range of water purifiers

Kent RO, a popular brand of water purifiers launched a new series of purifiers equipped with ultra-violet protection in the storage tank on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Kent RO, a popular brand of water purifiers launched a new series of purifiers equipped with ultra-violet protection in the storage tank on Wednesday. The range called ‘Next Gen RO Water Purifiers’ comes with digital screens that tell users about the mineral content of the water in real-time.

“The UV protection in the storage tank is an innovation that will ensure that water once purified, will remain fresh and pure even if it is stored for hours,” said Mahesh Gupta, chairman and managing director of Kent RO systems Ltd. When water is not used for long periods, it may grow bacteria in the tank, which in turn, will pollute the purified water that is poured into the tank, he said adding, “We decided to combat this problem by keeping even the storage tank, impurity free.”

The new range also comes with a digital screen that displays mineral content, flow rate and balance filter life among other things. “The mineral content metre will be calibrated after installation. If consumers think that the measurement is flawed when counter-checking, we will immediately send an executive to check it,” he claimed.

He further added that most purifiers from Kent have a 50 per cent recovery rate from tap water. “There is tremendous growth in South India, as groundwater quality is poor in many regions. We have a 50 per cent growth rate in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

