Power supply to be cut tomorrow for maintenance in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by TANGEDCO on Thursday from 9 am to 4pm in these following areas.

NEELANKARAI: Blue Beach Road, Maraikayar Nagar, Sea View Avenue, Casuarina Drive, Periya Neelankarai Kuppam.



MADURAVOYAL NORTH: MMDA 1st to 7th Blocks, Kandasamy Nagar, Ganga Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Rukmani Nagar, Krishnamachari Nagar, Police Line, PH Road (One part),Varalakshmi Nagar, Venkateswara Nagar, Viswas Nagar, Asthalakshmi Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, Bhayalakshmi Nagar, Ganesh Nagar Industrial Estate, Naicker Industrial Estate, Ekambaram Street, Karpagam Chamber, Sundar Nagar, Alappakkam Main Road, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Sridevi Nagar, Seemanthamman Nagar, PH Road, Maduravoyal market, North and South Mada Street, Perumal Koil Street, Sannithi Street, Sri Lakshmi Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Street, Kanniamman Nagar, Odama Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar, Raja Raja Nagar, Anna Industrial Estate, Balamurugan Kovil Street, Karthikeyan Nagar, Bharathiyar Street, Sanni Street, Kambar Nagar, Sathya Murthy Nagar, Pallavan Nagar, Gangaiamman Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Kandhasamy Nagar, Ayyayu Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Vel Nagar.

WEST MAMBALAM: Entire West Mambalam, Rangarajapuram to Govindan Road, Railway Border Road, Reddi Kuppam Road, Paulmore Street, Thalayari Street, Padavattam Street, Ariya gowada Road, Lake View Road, Thambiah Road and Extension, Natesan Street, Kannamapet, Usman Road, Corporation Colony, Mahalakshmi Street, Rameshwaram Street, Rama Nathan Street and Ranganathan Street.

ENJAMBAKKAM: Harichandra 1st to 4th Street, Enjambakkam Kuppam, VGP Layout, Shalimar Garden, Periyar Street, Pothigai Street, Ponniyamman Kovil Street, Part of ECR, VOC Street, Thiruvalluvar Salai, Cholamandal Devi Nagar and Artist Village, Betheal Nagar north and south, Nanjandarao Salai, Gangaiamman Kovil Street, Kakkan Street, Pallavan Nagar.

KK NAGAR: KK Nagar, Ashok Nagar, MGR Nagar, Ekkattuthangal, Kalaimagal Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Visalakshi Nagar, part of West Mambalam, Brindavan Nagar, Nakkeran Street, part of Guindy, Jhafferkhanpet, West KK Nagar, part of Nesapakkam, part of Vadapalani.

THIRUVANMIYUR: 4th, 5th and 6th Main Road, Kamaraj Nagar, PTC Depot, Thiruvalluvar Salai, 10th to 18th East Street, Kamaraj Nagar, South Avenue, Mangaleri.

MELUR: Athipattu Pudu Nagar, Chepakkam, Mouthambedu, KR Palayam, HT Consumer (IOCL, IPPL, EPL, NTCL, Chettinad bulk, HPCL, ETTPL).

KADAPERI: Pulikoradu, Amman Kovil Street, Burma Colony, Rajagopal Nagar, Nagarathinam Nagar, Jerusalem Nagar, Arputham Nagar, Renganathapuram, RV Garden, Thiruvallur Street, Jeeva Street, Anna Street, Zahir Hussain Street, part of GSTREET Road, Gandhi Road, Thorisamy Reddy Street, Ayyasamy Street, Muthuiyam Muddily Street.TIDEL PARK: Tansi Nagar, Anna Nagar, Anna Nagar Extension, Annai Indira Nagar, VGP Selva Nagar Extension, Balamurugan Street, Venus Colony.