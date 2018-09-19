Queen of the South

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Seated at The English Tearoom in Alwarpet, Mrs India Empress of the Nation, Queen of South winner Hemlata Sharma proudly announced that she will be taking part in the Mrs World that will be held at the end of this year.Wearing a glittering crown, Sharma thanked her choreographers Sanjay Asrani and Latha Krishnan, CEO of IRIS GLAM School, as well as her personal branding coach, Nanditha Pandey and her vocal coach and friend Promod Nair. Her husband, Vinod Sharma, sat proudly by her side as she recalled her experiences at the pageant, which was held in Hyatt Pune on September 9.

“I was focusing hard on my training, but my children were always at the back of my mind. At 3 am, after I found out the results, I called my kids. They had stayed up and were waiting eagerly for the announcement. When I heard their words I burst out crying,” said the mother of two. Her views on fashion are that confidence comes from comfort, and so people should wear clothes they feel comfortable in.

Originally from Mumbai, Sharma moved to Chennai in 2003. She feels that South India, when compared to the North, is still a little conservative in terms of allowing its women to take part in fashion shows and wanted women to break free of those traditions and chase their dreams, and hopes she can serve as their inspiration for doing so. In the wake of her Mrs World participation, Sharma said she will be working harder on her walk, diet and fitness to ensure she does the very best that she can.