Home Cities Chennai

Students protest religious group entering University of Madras blowing conches

Members of the group, who identified themselves as ‘Sivanadiyars’, allegedly marched into the university, blowing conch and singing Saivist songs.

Published: 19th September 2018 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

University of Madras.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Protests erupted at the University of Madras on Tuesday when a Hindu religious group, comprising nearly 100 individuals, entered the premises, urging demotion of the head of the Saiva Siddhantha department, for his alleged controversial remarks on Saivist history.

Members of the group, who identified themselves as ‘Sivanadiyars’, allegedly marched into the university, blowing conch and singing Saivist songs. This led students to stage a protest, asserting that religious groups must not infiltrate educational institutions.

The group entered the campus in the noon to lodge a complaint with the Vice-Chancellor, urging him to demote Prof Nallur S Saravanan, head of the Saiva Siddhantha department as he had often spoken publicly on controversial topics. The professor is also the president of the Saiva Siddhantha Perumandram, which published the book ‘Manikkavasagar: Kaalamum Karuthum’ that aims to identify grey areas in historical records of 9th century Tamil poet.

“The book raises a lot of questions about the period he lived in, the temples in his literature and his ideologies themselves. Although I didn’t write the book, I have publicly spoken about this topic often, leading to controversies,” Saravanan said.

Students, who were angered by the entry of the Sivanadiyars,  expressed solidarity with the teacher and said that religious groups must not enter places of study. “Religious groups must not use educational institutions for propaganda,” said S Gopinathan, a first-year student. Students from the department and from Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle staged a protest to bar further entry from the group. Vice-Chancellor P Duraisamy told Express that university security and police officers quickly asked the religious group to leave the campus.

Came to lodge plaint against professor

The group came to lodge a complaint with the V-C, urging him to demote Prof Nallur S Saravanan, head of the Saiva Siddhantha department as he spoke publicly on controversial topics. The professor is also the president of the Saiva Siddhantha Perumandram

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
University of Madras

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju