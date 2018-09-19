Home Cities Chennai

The waiting game

In the last two years, the Southern Railways has been inconsistent with maintaining the number of reservation counters at MRTS stations in Chennai.

Published: 19th September 2018 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In the last two years, the Southern Railways has been inconsistent with maintaining the number of reservation counters at MRTS stations in Chennai. Many passengers, especially senior citizens, who choose to book tickets at counters are affected. The number of ticket counters has been reduced to one, at Thiruvanmiyur and Mylapore MRTS stations in the mornings. 

N Mahadevan of MK Amman Koil Street in Mylapore, in an e-mail to City Express expressed his disbelief that there were no full-time reservation counters that function from 8 am at Mylapore station.“I was shocked to find that only one counter was functioning at 8.45 am at Mylapore station. There were around 50 people waiting ahead of me, and senior citizens too were advised to sit in the queue. Around 9 am, when another counter opened, the first clerk went for breakfast at 9.30 am.

Fortunately, another gentleman, who was sitting idle till then, accepted our forms to book tickets,” said Mahadevan. He added that for the benefit of senior citizens, Railays should ensure that all reservation counters are open from 8 am. 

Until 2016, five ticket counters functioned at suburban and MRTS stations, of which one or two counters were earmarked for issuing reserved tickets, while the rest of the counters were used for issuing unreserved tickets. Among the two counters for reserved bookings, one counter was dedicated for senior citizens. 

While the ticket booking opens at 8 am, the delay in opening the reservation denied the opportunity for passengers to get confirmed tickets. Another passenger, K Ramesh from Thiruvanmiyur, questioned the rationale behind facilitating the reservation after 10 am, while the bookings open at 8 am. “By delaying the opening of counters by two hours, the Railways is forcing people to book tickets online, which is unacceptable,” he said. 

When contacted, Southern Railways officials claimed that for optimum utilisation of workforce, they have developed Integrated Unreserved Ticketing System (IUTS), merging unreserved and reserved counters at 139 stations across zones. “The clerk at IUTS can issue both reserved and unreserved tickets depending on the queue. We encourage commuters to use the mobile app for booking. The suggestion will be looked into,” added the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Southern Railways MRTS reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju