Burglars disconnect streetlights, loot shop in Chennai's Kodungaiyur

Published: 20th September 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : At a time when the city police have been promoting installation of CCTVs across the city, a group of burglars have outsmarted the CCTV cameras by disconnecting the street-lights and looted `6 lakh worth mobile phones and Rs 1 lakh in cash from a shop at Kodungaiyur.

B Paulraj (42) opened a mobile shop two weeks ago on Kamarajar Main Road at Kodungaiyur. On Wednesday morning, an employee came to open the shop to find it burgled and then alerted Paulraj. “The burglars on Tuesday night cut the wires of the street-lights to make it so dark that they would not be captured on the CCTV camera installed in front of the shop.

The gang then burgled the shop and decamped with `6 lakh worth mobile phones and `one lakh in cash,” said a police officer investigating the case. Paulraj lodged a complaint with the Kodungaiyur police and further investigations are on.

Man arrested for selling ganja
Chennai: A 31-year-old man arrested for selling ganja on Tuesday night was found to be a murder suspect. Police said, based on a tip-off, they arrested D Babu (31) from Chepauk when he was allegedly selling ganja at Chintadripet. But police  suspect him to be involved in the murder of a rowdy at Ayanavaram. 

Man kills self at crowded place
Chennai:  A man aged 40 killed himself at a crowded place in T Nagar on Tuesday. Around 9 pm, the unidentified man climbed a tree situated at the junction of Venkat-anarayana Road and Burkit Road and hanged himself using his dhoti, a police official said.

