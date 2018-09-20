Home Cities Chennai

Early flood warning system to be tested this monsoon in Chennai

A comprehensive decision-support system, aimed at mitigating rain-related suffering of Chennai residents, will be put to test during the upcoming monsoon season in the city.

Published: 20th September 2018 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A comprehensive decision-support system, aimed at mitigating rain-related suffering of Chennai residents, will be put to test during the upcoming monsoon season in the city. The Chennai Flood Early Warning System (CFLOWS), predicting flood inundation scenarios for Chennai, based on a hydrodynamic model with help of forecast and observed rainfall, reservoir and river levels and other parameters from various agencies, has been developed by National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), IIT-Mumbai, IIT-Madras and Institute of Remote Sensing-Anna University.

An MoU was signed by Revenue Administration Commissioner K Satyagopal and NCCR director R A Ramana Murthy on Wednesday in State Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management RB Udhayakumar’s presence. 

CFLOWS would be able to predict locations at risk of flooding and depth of flooding based on the best forecast products of India Meteorological Department and National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting.

It will disseminate alerts five days in advance. It will be integrated with TNSMART, an application for flood mitigation measures yet to be launched, before being tested this monsoon. “The early warning information generated via CFLOWS will be communicated to revenue officials through TNSMART. Feedback will be received to evaluate alerts through same channel,” Satyagopal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Early flood warning system Chennai floods disaster mitigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina