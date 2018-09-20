IIT, ONGC sign MoU to reduce running cost

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has collaborated with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) to enhance the operational life cycle of existing oil platforms and reduce running and operating cost, according to a statement issued by the institute on Wednesday.“The IIT Madras is going to develop a database management system for all the 280-plus platforms of the ONGC and develop software for Structural Integrity Management System (SIMS) as well,” the statement said.

The existing offshore platforms in Mumbai have been operational for more than three decades. Though the design life has exceeded in some cases, oil and gas production still continues as their reservoirs are producing.

“Hence considerable effort has been made on maintaining the structural stability and strength of these platforms for the last 10 to 15 years in terms of mitigation measures such as underwater strengthening of members, removal of marine growth and many other activities including load shedding in some cases,” the statement said.The project is being spearheaded from IIT Madras by S Nallayarasu, Professor in the Department of Ocean Engineering, who has over 25 years of experience in oil and gas industry, research and teaching.