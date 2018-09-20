Home Cities Chennai

Water levels on the rise in Chennai reservoirs

Following recent showers, storage in three out of four reservoirs in the city has increased, according to Metrowater officials.

Cholavaram reservoir (File | EPS/D SAMPATHKUMAR)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following recent showers, storage in three out of four reservoirs in the city has increased, according to Metrowater officials. The levels have increased by one mcft in Cholavaram reservoir alone which previously had 6mcft of water. Similarly, storage levels in Red Hills have gone up by four mcft and 11 mcft in Chembarambakkam Lake.

“We hope that with more rain water levels in all four reservoirs will considerably increase. In that case, there will be sufficient drinking water to provide for the city’s needs,” a senior official said. Recent showers have brought some relief to the otherwise water-starved reservoirs of Cholavaram, Chembarambakkam and Red Hills which now have a combined storage of 974 mcft. 

But Poondi and Cholavaram reservoirs have reached their dead storage capacity. “Metrowater is working along with Public Works Department to ensure that the State receives its share of Krishna water by September end or by start of October. Rising water level at Kandaleru reservoir is a positive sign of this,” the official said.

