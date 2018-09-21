Home Cities Chennai

Footboard travel: 8,052 penalised and Rs 22.87 lakh fine collected, says GM

Published: 21st September 2018 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway General Manager  R K Kulshrestha on Thursday said 8052 persons were prosecuted for footboard travel and a fine of `22.87 lakh collected from them between January and August this year.

He was addressing a meeting on the occasion of RPF Raising day, at the RPF grounds at Ayanavaram.
He explained the various measures taken by RPF to improve rail passengers safety. He said a campaign had been initiated in Chennai division to sensitise passengers on the dangers of footboard travel. “The crack down on footboard travellers has led to prosecution of about 8052 persons from whom ` 22,87,850 has been realised since January,” he said.

The General Manager said 2018 being declared as year of women’s safety, women RPF constables are being utilised as “Shakthi Padai” for providing security to women passengers. “As many as 175 women RPF personnel have been deputed for the safety and security of women and children,” he said.

Comments

