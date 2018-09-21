MTC rolls out min fare stickers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to increase bus patronage in the city, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has posted ‘Minimum `5’ stickers on the windshields and the sides of the buses. These stickers have been stuck on 1,100 white-board buses to increase the visibility of buses with minimal fare.

This move by MTC comes after shared auto-rickshaws across the city increased the minimum fare from `10 to `15 this week. Officials in the MTC said they want to promote buses as cheaper alternatives to shared auto-rickshaws which have increased their fare because of rising fuel prices.

“Passengers have difficulty in spotting white boards and often choose other means of transportation thinking it’ll be cheaper,” said a Public Relations Officer of the MTC, explaining that around 46 per cent of MTC’s fleet charges a minimum fare of `5, and buses across routes have the new stickers.

Bus commuters have also welcomed MTC’s move to increase the visibility of minimum fare buses. “This will benefit the elderly who find it hard to differentiate between the bus board colours,” said K Indumathi.

It is learned that in the last one month alone MTC increased its patronage by 70,000 people. Plans are on to increase commuter count in green board buses. “Soon we will roll out ‘minimum `7’ stickers for green board buses,” said the public relations officer.