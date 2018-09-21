Home Cities Chennai

MTC rolls out min fare stickers

These stickers have been stuck on 1,100 white-board buses to increase the visibility of buses with minimal fare.

Published: 21st September 2018 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Stickers were stuck on 1,100 white-board buses  P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to increase bus patronage in the city, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has posted ‘Minimum `5’ stickers on the windshields and the sides of the buses. These stickers have been stuck on 1,100 white-board buses to increase the visibility of buses with minimal fare.

This move by MTC comes after shared auto-rickshaws across the city increased the minimum fare from `10 to `15 this week. Officials in the MTC said they want to promote buses as cheaper alternatives to shared auto-rickshaws which have increased their fare because of rising fuel prices.

“Passengers have difficulty in spotting white boards and often choose other means of transportation thinking it’ll be cheaper,” said a Public Relations Officer of the MTC, explaining that around 46 per cent of MTC’s fleet charges a minimum fare of `5, and buses across routes have the new stickers.

Bus commuters have also welcomed MTC’s move to increase the visibility of minimum fare buses. “This will benefit the elderly who find it hard to differentiate between the bus board colours,” said K Indumathi.
It is learned that in the last one month alone MTC increased its patronage by 70,000 people. Plans are on to increase commuter count in green board buses. “Soon we will roll out ‘minimum `7’ stickers for green board buses,” said the public relations officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp