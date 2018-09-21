Home Cities Chennai

Name chief of inquiry commission on estate buildings, State told

The Commission was constituted, which issued the questionnaire.

Published: 21st September 2018 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 06:03 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Madras High Court has directed the State government to name the person to head the inquiry commission constituted to probe alleged irregularities in the construction of the State Secretariat and Assembly buildings in Omandoorar Government Estate. The chief post has fallen vacant following the court’s indictment and resignation of its then head Justice R Reghupathy. Originally, the Commission had issued a set of questionnaire to the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, under whose regime the building, now a multi-specialty government hospital, was built and declared open in March, 2011.

The Commission was constituted, which issued the questionnaire. Challenging the questionnaire, the DMK moved the High Court, which granted a stay in March 2015 itself. When the writ petitions filed by the DMK challenging the constitution of the commission came up again, Justice S M Subramaniam posed the question to Advocate-General Vijay Narayan on Tuesday. The judge also opined that the government should fix a time-limit for the other two Commissions of Inquiry to probe violence during jallikattu protests and police firing during anti-Sterlite protest. The judge posted the matter to September 27 for further hearing.

