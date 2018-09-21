Rajiv Gandhi assassination : Man wants convicts freed, tries to kill self

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:A 25-year-old man climbed up a mobile phone tower and threatened to jump off, demanding the release of seven convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Police said Rakesh Kumar (25) from Royapuram works as a water can delivery boy. Around 9.15 am, he climbed up a phone tower at R K Mutt Road in Mandaveli and threatened to commit suicide. Police and fire service personnel arrived at the spot.

A senior police officer said, “Rakesh having consumed sleeping tablets climbed half-way up the tower. To save him, I climbed the adjacent building and began negotiating with him. It distracted him. In the meanwhile, the fire service personnel climbed the tower and brought him down.” Police said that a few months ago, Rakesh did the same thing in Pattinapakkam.

Helpline numbers

If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline that offers counselling or ring 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline