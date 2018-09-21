Second trial run of RoadRailer completed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Wednesday conducted the second trial run of RoadRailer, a bi-modal transportation unit, which runs as a semi-trailer on road and as a wagon on rail, between Melpakkam and Katpadi.

The RoadRailer Unit (RRU) will run as a semi-trailer truck in road and as a wagon on rail and is aimed to shift cargo transport from road to rail, according to a railway press release. Each RoadRailer unit has eight truck wheels and coupled together with the help of adopter bogies. Each coupling bogie has got four rail wheels.

Railway officials said the carrying capacity of each wagon (also known as RRU) is about 30 tonnes and up to 50 wagons can be operated a trip.

At the goods terminal, the RRUs will be delinked from the rail adopter bogies and will be taken to destination after putting behind the prime mover.