State Highways Dept to repair Bharathi Salai

There was a gap of about two months between each work due to lack of co-ordination between the departments.

Published: 21st September 2018 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Roads have been damaged for two years  Martin Louis

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After more than two years, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has finally handed over Bharathi Salai in Ramapuram to the State Highways department for repair work, which will begin in the coming week. The road, which was dug up for laying metro water pipelines, stretches up to 1,200 metres, and has a footfall of 50,000 commuters daily. But now, it has almost crumbled away and turned unfit for commute.

“While 458 metres of the road was handed over to us a month ago, the rest of it was given only on September 14. We are awaiting an official completion certificate to begin the work,” said an official from the Highways department.

He added that as the public are urging them, only metal surfacing will be done for now and tar will be laid after the monsoon. “If a road is repaired during monsoon, it sinks in as the soil won’t be compact. However, metal surfacing would make the road commutable for now.”

Talking to CE about the woes that the commuters have been facing for the last two years, Paul Dhas, president of the Ramapuram Residents Welfare Federation said, “Initially, the road was dug for sewage treatment plan line. When that was about to be completed, they dug it again for metro water and stormwater drain.

There was a gap of about two months between each work due to lack of co-ordination between the departments. The road has been in a pathetic condition for two years, witnessing many accidents.”

Other problems
Residents rue that ambulances cannot use this path. Even cabs and autos refuse to ply on the street. Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses do not operate in the areas, which is most of them in Ramapuram, connecting Bharathi Salai. The residents urged the Highways department to begin the work soon, and also the MTC for proper operation of buses.

