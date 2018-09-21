Home Cities Chennai

The missing roads

Chennai is infamous for encroachment of its waterways.

Published: 21st September 2018 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 08:34 AM

The encroachment has hampered quick access to the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Link Road

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai is infamous for encroachment of its waterways. However, encroachers are believed to have swallowed two roadways in S Kolathur, hampering quick access to the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Link Road. Residents allege that absence of these two roads has forced them to use other roads which are heavily inundated during the rains.

According to the DTCP layout for S Kolathur, a 30-feet road approaches Ravan Street from the Link Road next to Wabag House. But in reality, it is a fenced piece of land. Documents accessed by locals show that the landowner had surrendered a part of her land to the Revenue Department for a road in 1991.
But in 2007 when the Patta was transferred to the landowner’s son, even the land donated for the road in survey number 378/6 and 379/7 has been demarcated as private land, much to the woe of locals who had been using the road to access the Link Road.

J Shankar, a resident, first approached the Sholinganallur tahsildar and Kancheepuram district administration in 2017 for a remedy. The issue was forwarded to the St Thomas Mount block development officer who in turn asked the Madipakkam-2 village administrative officer (VAO) to submit a detailed report is yet to take action.

The present owner of the land could not be reached for comments.

Ravan Street, according to DTCP layout and the revenue records, is supposed to be connected to Ambedkar Street by a 10-feet approach. But, a sweet shop has completely encroached this road. “This road could be a lifeline during the monsoon for residents as it is much higher than the other areas and isn’t flooded,” said Shankar.

The sweet shop owner refused to comment when contacted by Express. The Madipakkam-2 VAO was first appraised about the issue in May 2018. When Express contacted the VAO in July he assured prompt action but has been transferred since. But, residents say no action has been taken yet on their petitions.

