Diabetes centre celebrates nonagenarian diabetics

CHENNAI: In an effort to encourage and celebrate Indian nonagenarians with diabetes, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre (DMDSC) hosted ‘Victory over Diabetes Award’ event on Friday.

With the elderly population of India steadily growing, the function focused on the importance of an active lifestyle fueled by a balanced diet, regular exercise, regular check-ups, and timely medications. They awarded about 20 individuals, who have lived over 90 years and have enjoyed a long and healthy life, despite diabetes.

Two special recognition awards were given to prof SV Chittibabu, former vice chairman, TN State Council for Higher Education, and P Sabhanyagam, former chief secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu. The power-packed stories by these extraordinary individuals disproved the myth that diabetes shortens one’s lifespan. Dr V Mohan, chairman, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, said, “These extraordinary individuals will inspire many people, as there was never been an occasion that focused on inspiring stories of nonagenarians with diabetes. I am sure that this will boost the confidence of many diabetic people.”

“Traditionally, it is taught that every year of diabetes adds one year to one’s biological age. This means that if one is 70-years-old and has diabetes for 20 years, one’s biological age is 90 years, and that one’s arteries and organs are 90-years-old,” said Dr Anjana, managing director, DMDSC.

“Today, we have disproved this myth. Here are people who are 95 plus and some had over 55 years of diabetes. This would mean that their biological age is 150 years if we use the traditional formula!” Dr V Mohan says.