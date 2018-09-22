Home Cities Chennai

Diabetes centre celebrates nonagenarian diabetics

In an effort to encourage and celebrate Indian nonagenarians with diabetes, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre (DMDSC) hosted ‘Victory over Diabetes Award’ event on Friday.

Published: 22nd September 2018 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

Over 20 individuals, who have lived over 90 years and have enjoyed a long and healthy life despite diabetes, were awarded

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an effort to encourage and celebrate Indian nonagenarians with diabetes, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre (DMDSC) hosted ‘Victory over Diabetes Award’ event on Friday.
With the elderly population of India steadily growing, the function focused on the importance of an active lifestyle fueled by a balanced diet, regular exercise, regular check-ups, and timely medications. They awarded about 20 individuals, who have lived over 90 years and have enjoyed a long and healthy life, despite diabetes.

Two special recognition awards were given to prof SV Chittibabu, former vice chairman, TN State Council for Higher Education, and P Sabhanyagam, former chief secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu. The power-packed stories by these extraordinary individuals disproved the myth that diabetes shortens one’s lifespan. Dr V Mohan, chairman, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, said, “These extraordinary individuals will inspire many people, as there was never been an occasion that focused on inspiring stories of nonagenarians with diabetes. I am sure that this will boost the confidence of many diabetic people.”

“Traditionally, it is taught that every year of diabetes adds one year to one’s biological age. This means that if one is 70-years-old and has diabetes for 20 years, one’s biological age is 90 years, and that one’s arteries and organs are 90-years-old,” said Dr Anjana, managing director, DMDSC.

“Today, we have disproved this myth. Here are people who are 95 plus and some had over 55 years of diabetes. This would mean that their biological age is 150 years if we use the traditional formula!” Dr V Mohan says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash