Final year IIT Madras student commits suicide

A final year student of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras allegedly committed suicide Saturday by hanging from the ceiling of his room.

Published: 22nd September 2018 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 06:14 PM

Suicide

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

CHENNAI: A final year student of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras allegedly committed suicide Saturday by hanging from the ceiling of his room, police said.

Shahul Kornath (23), from Malappuram in Kerala, was pursuing his B Tech-M Tech (dual degree) Naval architecture programme, police and the institute administration said.

No suicide note was found from his room, police added. However, they suspected that he could have been under "some kind of pressure due to low attendance", but added that a detailed probe was on.

Meanwhile, the institute mourned the student's death as an "irreparable loss".

"This is indeed an irreparable loss to not just the institute and the family, but society as a whole. May his soul rest in peace," it said in a statement, adding that it was cooperating with the authorities on the matter.

