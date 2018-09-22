Gaming is a stress buster for this French Literature student

Shreya Bafna By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When he was in class 6, Jeffry Alex entered the world of gaming, and at 20 he still cannot get enough of it. The second-year French Literature student from Loyola College considers gaming his stress buster. Every day when he wakes up, he wants to spend time at the gaming centre.

Jeffry used to play ‘WWE Smack Down! Here Come the Pain’ with his father, and that’s what made him fond of games. “I enjoyed playing games with my father and that made me a gamer,” said Jeffry who aims to run his own gaming café some day.

Jeffry believes that gaming gives him positive vibes and makes him a better person. “The most fascinating feature about gaming is that it increases my curiosity of what is going to come in the next levels,” he said.

He has also chalked out a plan for his own game. “The personalities of heroes and villains will be interchanged in my game. This new idea will attract more people as both the hero and the villain will have same powers and the battle between then protagonist and antagonist will be epic,” shared Jeffry.

The 20-year-old wishes to balance his gaming and social life better. “Gaming makes me imaginative, innovative, creative and pushes me to think out of the box,” said Jeffry, who likes to dance, and play football.

Where he plays

‘Playerz Gaming’ in Nungambakkam, Chennai, is one of his favourite gaming centres where he spends five hours every day. “I love playing the PS4. My favourite game is NBA 2k18, which is a basketball simulation video game,” he said.