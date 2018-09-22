Home Cities Chennai

SRM students get over 3,000 job offers

The total offers by Infosys were 1,185.

By Express News Service

The 2019 placement season at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) was held recently where recruiters TCS, Infosys, Cognizant and Wipro made over 3,000 offers on campus. Under the category of ‘dream offers’, TCS Digital offered jobs to 62 students and Infosys offered jobs to 64 students.

The total offers by Infosys were 1,185. For the first time, 15 Taiwanese companies also participated. It was facilitated by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA ).

Some of the ‘Super Dream’ recruiters who made offers on campus were Microsoft, who recruited a student with a package of `38.5 lakh per annum; Amazon, who picked 16 software development engineers; UDAAN.com, a Bengaluru-based start-up that hired three students with an offer of `18.5 lakh per annum for each; Nutanix, based in Bengaluru, hired two system reliability engineers with an annual package of  `18.1 lakh each and SAP Labs offered one MTech student a pay package of `17 lakh per annum. Given the number of students in SRM IST, the placement season will spread over months allowing students to pursue their dream job on campus.

