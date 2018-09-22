Two dead, three hurt as car hits bus on Chennai-Tiruchy highway

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two persons died and three were injured when the car in which they were travelling rammed a government bus on the Chennai-Tiruchy highway near Guduvanchery on Thursday night.

Police said Balakrishnan 60, a retired army personnel, his wife Selvi 56, her younger sister Chitra, 35, and Chitra’s daughter Tharani, 18, had hired a car which was driven by Jeganathan.

“The family had gone to MGR Nagar in Chennai to meet Balakrishnan’s son. Later, when the car was near the Guduvanchery bus stop, the driver tried to overtake a government bus and crashed into it. Balakrishnan and Chitra died on the spot, a police official said. Police said the bus was going from Chennai to Kumuli.

Passersby rushed Jeganathan, Tharani and Selvi to the Government Hospital, Chengalpattu. Guduvanchery police have registered a case and are investigating.