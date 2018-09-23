Home Cities Chennai

Bring home a tinge of Madras

Fashion blogger Sushmita Agarwal aka Miss pink shoes, and Shruthi Nakul, the wife of Tamil actor Nakul Jaidev attended the exhibition.

Published: 23rd September 2018 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Ikat printed bags and bamboo spherical bags were a huge hit|Photo: Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madrasa Pop-Up — the two-day shopping extravaganza inaugurated at Folly Hall in Amethyst on Sunday had over 30 stalls selling an array of items including sarees, jewellery, organic cosmetics, cold-pressed juices, and homemade desserts. Madrasa Pop-Up was last held at Buva House in Khader Nawaz Khan Road in August.

“The response was great at Buva House and that’s why we organised another exhibition soon. We had a footfall of nearly 5,000 and this time, we are expecting about 2,000 people. Ninety per cent of the stalls are set up by women entrepreneurs and are homegrown,” said city-based entrepreneur and curator of the exhibition, Rekha Shanmugam, adding that ‘Madrasa’ means the love for Madras.

Home decor products like miniature bikes, cars and glass items were also among the exhibits. Homemade skin products were an instant attraction. Talking about the platform that exhibitions provide for entrepreneurs selling their products online, Sharon Natarajan from Astrea said that lately there has been an increased awareness among the public about organic cosmetics. Fashion blogger Sushmita Agarwal aka Miss pink shoes, and Shruthi Nakul, the wife of Tamil actor Nakul Jaidev attended the exhibition.

“It is amazing that people who started on a small scale and operate from home are being provided an opportunity to showcase their products. It takes a lot of time to go through the products online,” said Shruthi. Rekha plans to host another pop-up in December.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp