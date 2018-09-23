Bring home a tinge of Madras

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madrasa Pop-Up — the two-day shopping extravaganza inaugurated at Folly Hall in Amethyst on Sunday had over 30 stalls selling an array of items including sarees, jewellery, organic cosmetics, cold-pressed juices, and homemade desserts. Madrasa Pop-Up was last held at Buva House in Khader Nawaz Khan Road in August.

“The response was great at Buva House and that’s why we organised another exhibition soon. We had a footfall of nearly 5,000 and this time, we are expecting about 2,000 people. Ninety per cent of the stalls are set up by women entrepreneurs and are homegrown,” said city-based entrepreneur and curator of the exhibition, Rekha Shanmugam, adding that ‘Madrasa’ means the love for Madras.

Home decor products like miniature bikes, cars and glass items were also among the exhibits. Homemade skin products were an instant attraction. Talking about the platform that exhibitions provide for entrepreneurs selling their products online, Sharon Natarajan from Astrea said that lately there has been an increased awareness among the public about organic cosmetics. Fashion blogger Sushmita Agarwal aka Miss pink shoes, and Shruthi Nakul, the wife of Tamil actor Nakul Jaidev attended the exhibition.

“It is amazing that people who started on a small scale and operate from home are being provided an opportunity to showcase their products. It takes a lot of time to go through the products online,” said Shruthi. Rekha plans to host another pop-up in December.