Chided for poor attendance, IIT-M student ends life

A 23-year-old student of IIT-Madras allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room late on Friday.

Published: 23rd September 2018 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old student of IIT-Madras allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room late on Friday. His body was recovered on Saturday morning after the police broke open the door of his room. Police officials said it was suspected that Shahal Kormath, of Malappuram district in Kerala, committed suicide because of a ‘lack of attendance’ and fear of not being allowed to take the final examinations.

However, the student did not leave behind a suicide note. A preliminary investigation revealed that the institution had intimated his parents about his lack of attendance. He had reportedly been chided by his family members. It is learnt that Kormath’s brother, Fazil, had told the police Kormath did not answer phone calls on Friday.

Kormath was pursuing his PG in Ocean Engineering. Fellow hostellers became suspicious after he did not open his door on Saturday morning, and the police were called in.

