IIT-Madras student ends life over lack of attendance; feared being unable give final exams

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/MALAPPURAM: A 23-year-old student of IIT-Madras committed suicide in his hostel room late on Friday. His body was recovered on Saturday morning after police broke open the door.

Police said it was suspected Shahal Kormath from Malappuram, a post-graduate student pursuing Ocean Engineering, committed suicide because of 'lack of attendance' and fear of not being allowed to take the final examinations.

However, the student had not left behind any suicide note. Primary investigation revealed the institution had intimated his parents about his lack of attendance. He had been chided by them. Shahal's brother, Fazil, had told the police Shahal did not answer his calls on Friday.

The news of Shahal's death came as a rude shock to his family and friends here. They believe depression due to workload may have led him to commit suicide.