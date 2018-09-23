Madras High Court rejects Director of Government Examinations’s plea, levies fine of Rs 5000

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While upholding the 2010 orders of the Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum in Salem imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 on the Director of Government Examinations, Justice S S Sundar of the Madras High Court has imposed another Rs 5,000 cost on him for not complying with the earlier orders of the High Court.

Originally, one A Rajeswari studied Plus Two in Government Higher Secondary School in Jalakandapuram in Salem district and she was issued a marksheet as if she had secured 998 out of 1,200 marks in the higher secondary examination in 2005. Thereafter, she joined DTE course in the Ravindranath Tagore Teacher Training Institute for Girls at Veerachipalayam in December 2005 under the government quota. She completed the first year course and secured 369 marks out of 450. When she was studying second year, the institute passed an order in June 2007 terminating her on the charge that she had altered the marks in Plus Two exams.

Challenging the termination order, she filed a writ petition before the High Court, which accepting her submissions, set aside the order. The court also directed officials concerned, including DGE, to issue a fresh marksheet to her and to re-admit her for the second year course.

As per the orders, she completed the second year course. However, results were not published by the Directorate of Public Examination. Hence, she lodged a complaint with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, which in 2010 directed the authorities to publish the results and issue the documents - Plus Two marksheet, first and second year diploma marksheets along with diploma certificate -- and to pay Rs 5,000 to her for causing mental agony. The DGE then preferred the present plea.

Observing that the DGE had not published Plus Two exam results even after the orders of the Court and continued the litigation for the second time, the court dismissed the plea with another Rs 5,000 towards costs.