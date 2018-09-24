Home Cities Chennai

MLA S Karunas arrested for ‘provocative’ speech

AIADMK MLA Karunas on the way to Judicial Magistrate’s residence in Chennai on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician and AIADMK MLA S Karunas was arrested at his residence on Sunday morning for his ‘provocative’ speech at Valluvar Kottam on September 16, where he reportedly made remarks against the Chief Minister, Deputy CM and an IPS officer.

Speaking to reporters after the arrest, Karunas said he was not aware whether Speaker P Dhanapal’s approval had been got for his arrest and claimed that it was an attack on his freedom of expression. “I’m ready to face this in court,” he observed.

In his 47-minute-long speech at Valluvar Kottam, he had reportedly said the present ruling regime could not have been formed, but for him, and that the CM was afraid of him. He MLA also attacked an IPS officer in his speech and allegedly made caste-related remarks.

After parts of the speech went viral on social media and drew flak, he had expressed regret for his remarks on Thursday.

However, the Numgambakkam police have registered a case against him under IPC Sections 153, 153 (A) (1)(a),(1)(b)(c)(ii), 307, 506 (i) & r/w 120 (b) and Section 41(VI)(a)(b)(c)(II), Madras City Police Act, 1888.

When Karunas was produced before a magistrate court, the defence counsel questioned how the police could book him on the charges of attempt to murder for a mere speech. When the magistrate sought an answer, the police officers informed the court that they would alter the case files and remove the charge of attempt to murder. He was, later, shifted from Puzhal to Vellore prison.

Meanwhile, cases have been registered at various police stations in Chennai against members of the outfit Mukkulathor Puli Padai for putting up posters condemning Karunas’ arrest.

