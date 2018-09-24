Selaiyur residents get that stinking feeling

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Clogged drains, poor garbage collection, mosquito menace and encroachments are a few of the issues that Selaiyur residents have been facing for the last five years. In spite of repeated appeals to the local civic authorities, there reaped no results.

“With the monsoon approaching, numerous drains in the area are still choked. Although workers clean the drains, they dump the silt and waste on sides, with the intention of picking them up after drying. The unattended dry waste eventually goes back into the drain,” said N Nazeemuddin, a resident of Eeshwari Nagar in Selaiyur, in an email to City Express. He said that the recent rains have spread silt on the road, making driving and walking a miserable experience.

There are multiple encroachments along the road leading to West Tambaram, making it difficult for water to recede. The residents allege that the conservancy men charge a ‘fee’ of Rs 100 to collect garbage from homes. “If the apartment secretary doesn’t pay the amount, the workman never comes for collection,” said another resident. Despite major delay in laying the water pipelines, water is supplied only once in 15 days, and fee is being charged on a monthly basis, rue residents.